Chief Minister launches application for migrant workers

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan launched Bhailog App, an application designed to revolutionise the job market for blue-collar migrant workers, on Wednesday.

Founded in 2023 by TKM College of Engineering alumni Asif Ayoob, Ashik Azad, and Gokul Mohan, Bhailog is the first of its kind, incubated and mentored by Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM). The app was first pitched in the Idea Grant 2022 by the KSUM, where Bhailog began to take shape and later secured an angel investment.

According to its makers, Bhailog introduced the term ‘Migrant Tech’, opening a new niche in the start-up ecosystem. Bhailog aims at assisting millions of labourers in finding daily jobs and empowering them by offering a user-friendly platform to connect with job opportunities. All users who enrol in the app go through a credential verification process before applying for jobs, thereby reducing the risk for employers and creating a win-win situation for both employees and employers.

The app, which will be available on the Play Store, uses advanced algorithms for real-time job updates and a seamless wage payment system.

With a market size of 440 million migrant workers in India and a vision to empower the global blue-collar workforce through tech-based products, Bhailog addresses the challenges faced by these workers, who, unlike their white-collar and formally educated counterparts, face discrimination, exploitation, and difficulties in finding livelihoods.

The launch event was attended by S. Karthikeyan, Officer on Special Duty to the Chief Minister, and Anoop Ambika, CEO of KSUM.