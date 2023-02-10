Chief Minister launches 100-day action programme

February 10, 2023 10:57 pm | Updated 10:57 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Stressing the need to imbibe a new governance culture, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has raised caution against divisive forces that aimed at weakening the State’s unified attempts to wrest what are its rightful benefits.

Marking the launch of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government’s third 100-day action programme by inaugurating the construction of houses for 400 fisher families as part of the ‘Punargeham’ housing project in Muttathara on Friday, Mr. Vijayan said the government aspired to serve the public by catering to their needs and not imposing its will on them.

The Chief Minister also accused the Centre of denying its tax share and creating hindrances in receiving financial assistance from the Malayali diaspora. He also alleged certain quarters were hell-bent on scuttling the State’s efforts to overcome the crisis created by such discriminatory attitudes.

While pointing out that the State passed through a severe fiscal crunch, he sought to view it as a problem that could be resolved. He reiterated the government’s commitment to fulfilling all promises it had made in its manifesto.

Mr. Vijayan said 8,675 families expressed willingness to relocate to safer zones under the ‘Punargeham’ project. Each family would be provided a maximum of ₹10 lakh for rehabilitation. In addition, flats will also be constructed for the purpose. As many as 1,931 houses had been constructed thus far and the registration formalities of land required for 3,292 families had been completed.

As many as 1,284 projects were included in the third 100-day action programme with ₹15,896 crore earmarked for the endeavours. These are bound to generate 4.33 lakh work days. The proposed projects include the completion of 20,000 houses under the LIFE Mission, handing over of houses constructed in various districts under the ‘Punargeham’ project, developing a digital platform to market Kudumbashree projects, creating nearly 2.65 lakh employment opportunities under the ‘One Year, One Lakh Enterprises’ scheme, and implementing a single-window system for floating solar plants.

Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian presided over the function. Ministers Antony Raju, G.R. Anil, V. Sivankutty, V. Abdurahiman, Ahammad Devarkovil, and Mayor Arya Rajendran were among those who were present on the occasion.