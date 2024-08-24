Chief Minister lauds Kerala Police force for disaster response

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan praised the Kerala Police for their unwavering support to the public during disasters, beginning with the 2018 floods. He made these remarks while addressing recruits of the Kerala Armed Police (KAP) 2nd and 4th battalions at their joint passing out parade at the KAP 4th Battalion Parade Ground in Mangattuparam on August 23 (Friday).

During his speech, the Chief Minister highlighted the Kerala Police’s exemplary performance during the Wayanad disaster, which garnered national attention. He said that the police executed rescue operations with efficiency comparable to any other agency. “There was no rank distinction. Everyone worked in unison, focusing solely on saving lives,” he added, commending the police for their teamwork and dedication.

The Chief Minister also stressed the need for continued excellence in disaster response, pointing out that climate change poses ongoing risks. He urged the police to prepare thoroughly for emergencies and emphasized the importance of specialised training for quick and effective disaster management. He added that the police training syllabus has been updated to reflect modern needs, with better-educated recruits joining the force, thereby enhancing its capabilities.

A total of 314 personnel, including 162 from the KAP 4th Battalion and 152 from the KAP 2nd Battalion, participated in the parade. These recruits, who began their training in November 2023, represent the 32nd and 31st batches of their respective battalions. The diverse educational backgrounds of the recruits include one Ph.D., multiple postgraduates, engineers, and graduates, signaling a new era for the Kerala Police.

Minister Ramachandran Kadanapalli, MLA M. Vijin, State Police Chief Dr. Sheikh Darvesh Sahib, ADGP M. R. Ajith Kumar, and other senior officials attended the event.

The parade was led by Akhil Kumar M from the KAP 4th Battalion and Vishnu Manikandan from the KAP 2nd Battalion. Awards were presented to outstanding performers, with Akhil Kumar M of the 4th Battalion and Vishnu Manikandan of the 2nd Battalion recognised as the best all-rounders. Additionally, officers from the 1996 training batch handed over ₹1 lakh to the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund.

