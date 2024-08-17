ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Minister is enmeshed in corruption, says K. Sudhakaran

Published - August 17, 2024 07:53 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

The Left Democratic Front government in the State has gone mad and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is enmeshed in corruption, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K. Sudhakaran has said.

He was inaugurating a protest proclamation meeting organised by the Karimanal Ghanana Virudha Samyuktha Samara Samithi against the ongoing mineral sand mining at Thottappally in Alappuzha on Friday. Mr. Sudhakaran said the Chief Minister would permit anything after accepting money.

He said that Communist Party of India (Marxist) workers and leaders had turned against the Chief Minister. The KPCC chief said the Congress party would remain at the forefront of the struggle against mineral sand mining at Thottappally. Mr. Sudhakaran said that he would soon see the Chief Minister and others demanding an end to the mining.

Congress leaders M. Liju, Shanimol Usman, A.A. Shukhoor and others spoke at the meeting.

