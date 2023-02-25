Chief Minister inaugurates sixth edition of VAIGA agricultural expo

February 25, 2023 07:54 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The State government is focussing on a three-pronged strategy for the sustained development of the State’s agriculture sector, according to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Opening the sixth edition of the VAIGA agricultural expo organised by the Agriculture department at the Putharikkandam ground here on Saturday, Mr. Vijayan said the government aimed to give thrust to popularisation of scientific farming practices for increasing yield, finetuning the collection and marketing of farm produce, and linkages aimed at industry-level value addition in agricultural products.

For the strategy to succeed, the agriculture department should get adequate support from cooperatives, local self governments, and the industry, he said. ‘‘The government aims to give equal importance to the production sector, value addition, and marketing,’‘ he said.

Despite the natural calamities of 2018 and 2019 and the COVID-19 pandemic, the agriculture and allied sectors managed to grow at a rate of 4.64% in 2021-22 owing to sustained measures on the government’s part. Cultivated area under paddy has increased 8,268 hectares, while the area under vegetable farming rose from 50,000 hectares in 2016 to 1.10 lakh hectares. Vegetable production rose from 7.25 lakh metric tonnes in 2016 to 16 lakh metric tonnes, the Chief Minister said. Production aside, value addition and marketing were vital for making farming and allied activities profitable, he added.

VAIGA is short for ‘Value Addition for Income Generation in Agriculture’. The theme of the sixth edition is ‘Developing value chain in agriculture’.

Agriculture Minister P. Prasad, who presided, said VAIGA Resources Centres would be opened in the districts. The ‘DPR Clinic’, one of the highlights of VAIGA 2023, would be made a regular feature, he added. The expo, to go on till March 2, would feature seminars, workshops, a B2B meet, an agri hackathon, and an exhibition featuring around 250 stalls.

Loknath Sharma, Tage Taki, and Chander Kumar, Agriculture Ministers respectively of Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, and Himachal Pradesh, were guests at the inaugural function. Tribal farmer and Padma Shri recipient Cheruvayal Raman and NABARD chairman K.V. Shaji were felicitated on the occasion. Chief Secretary V.P. Joy spoke on ‘Value-added agriculture and income enhancement’.

AGRIHACK-2023 inaugurated

On Saturday morning, Agriculture Minister P. Prasad inaugurated Agrihack-2023 at the College of Agriculture, Vellayani. The event, which is part of VAIGA-2023, is aimed at identifying technical and technological solutions to problems and challenges faced by the State’s farm sector. Students, startups, professionals, and farmers are participating in the event.