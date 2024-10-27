Chief Minister inaugurates new OP block at Alappuzha General Hospital

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) government has changed the face of the public health sector in the State, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

He was inaugurating the new outpatient (OP) block at General Hospital, Alappuzha and various other facilities on Sunday.

Mr. Vijayan said that through modern treatment methods and equipment, the State has been able to ensure better healthcare for all. “The Aardram Mission, launched by the previous LDF government, helped bring big changes in the State’s health sector. Primary health centres are being transformed into family health centres. The process is nearing completion. Super-speciality services are being implemented across health institutions from taluk hospitals to medical colleges,” the Chief Minister said.

He said that 380 new urban public health centres would be established in 93 towns in Kerala.

The seven-storey new outpatient block with state-of-the-art facilities at the General Hospital was constructed at a cost of ₹117 crore sanctioned under the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board. A 360-degree metabolic centre, where people with lifestyle diseases can undergo all tests and receive medication under one roof, has been set up at the General Hospital for the first time in Alappuzha district. Officials said that magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), CT scan, retrofit digital X-ray system, orthopantomogram, mammography and fiberoptic bronchoscopy were some of the modern equipment and systems installed in the new block at a cost of ₹16.43 crore.

Health Minister Veena George presided. Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian, Agriculture Minister P. Prasad and others attended the function.

