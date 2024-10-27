GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Chief Minister inaugurates new OP block at Alappuzha General Hospital

The seven-storey new outpatient block with state-of-the-art facilities at the General Hospital was constructed at a cost of ₹117 crore

Updated - October 27, 2024 08:52 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurating the new outpatient block at General Hospital, Alappuzha on Sunday.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurating the new outpatient block at General Hospital, Alappuzha on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SURESH ALLEPPEY

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) government has changed the face of the public health sector in the State, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

He was inaugurating the new outpatient (OP) block at General Hospital, Alappuzha and various other facilities on Sunday.

Mr. Vijayan said that through modern treatment methods and equipment, the State has been able to ensure better healthcare for all. “The Aardram Mission, launched by the previous LDF government, helped bring big changes in the State’s health sector. Primary health centres are being transformed into family health centres. The process is nearing completion. Super-speciality services are being implemented across health institutions from taluk hospitals to medical colleges,” the Chief Minister said.

He said that 380 new urban public health centres would be established in 93 towns in Kerala.

The seven-storey new outpatient block with state-of-the-art facilities at the General Hospital was constructed at a cost of ₹117 crore sanctioned under the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board. A 360-degree metabolic centre, where people with lifestyle diseases can undergo all tests and receive medication under one roof, has been set up at the General Hospital for the first time in Alappuzha district. Officials said that magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), CT scan, retrofit digital X-ray system, orthopantomogram, mammography and fiberoptic bronchoscopy were some of the modern equipment and systems installed in the new block at a cost of ₹16.43 crore.

Health Minister Veena George presided. Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian, Agriculture Minister P. Prasad and others attended the function.

Published - October 27, 2024 08:43 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.