Kerala CM Pinarayi inaugurates LSG Day celebrations

February 18, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The State Local Self Government (LSG) Day celebrations began on a festive note at Chalissery, near Thrithala, in the district on Saturday.

Inaugurating the celebrations, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan called upon local self-government institutions (LSGIs) not only to strengthen themselves by focusing on local development but also to ensure timely service to the people.

The two-day festival marked the first State-level celebrations after panchayats, municipalities and corporations were brought under a single department.

Mutual help was a must for the local self governments to strengthen, and that would be possible under a single department, said the Chief Minister. “Instead of becoming mere agents of local development, LSGIs should turn themselves into social design centres to achieve the socio-economic development of the region,” he said.

Mr. Vijayan said that Kerala ranked number one in the country in having the least number of indigents. Only 64,000 families were identified as leading a life below the poverty line in the State. The LSGIs had been directed to make interventions to reduce the number of families below the poverty line, he said.

The Chief Minister said that LSGIs should give special emphasis on generating employment opportunities for the local people, and should come forward to identify and encourage people with entrepreneurship and skills.

Presiding over the function, Minister for Local Administration and Excise M.B. Rajesh said that the State government had increased the budgetary share for the LSGs even when undergoing an unprecedented economic crisis. He said that no other State in the country was giving so much to the LSGIs as Kerala was.

Minister for Power K. Krishnankutty and Minister for Revenue K. Rajan were chief guests at the function. MLAs P. Mammikutty, P.P. Sumod, Mohammed Muhsin, K. Babu, K. Santhakumari, N. Shamsuddin, and K.D. Prasenan, District Panchayat president K. Binumol, District Collector S. Chitra, and LSG Principal Secretary Sharmila Mary Joseph, were present at the inaugural function.

All panchayat presidents, municipal chairpersons and mayors in the State are attending the two-day LSG Day celebrations along with the secretaries of their respective civic bodies.