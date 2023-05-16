Chief Minister inaugurates four stadiums at Tanur

May 16, 2023 06:57 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated four stadiums in Tanur constituency on Tuesday. The government would aim to have one quality stadium or playground in every panchayat of the State, he said.

Mr. Vijayan added that the government had formulated a new sports policy, foreseeing health for all in the State. “We want development in every corner of the State. These coastal stadiums are part of that broad objective,” he said.

The stadium at Kattilangadi was constructed at a cost of ₹10.2 crore. The stadium at Unnial was constructed on land belonging to the Fisheries department at a cost of ₹4.95 crore. The third stadium was built at Government Fisheries School, Tanur, by spending ₹2.9 crore. The fourth stadium was constructed at Tanalur at a cost of ₹80 lakh. It was named after the late Marxist veteran E.M.S. Namboodiripad.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated a new high school hi-tech block constructed at Government Fisheries School, Tanur.

Sports Minister V. Abdurahiman presided over the function. Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian was the chief guest. State Sports Council president U. Sharafali, former footballer I.M. Vijayan, and Sports and Youth Affairs department Deputy Director T.R. Jayachandran spoke.