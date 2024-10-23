ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Minister inaugurates centre for regenerative medicine at University of Kerala

Updated - October 23, 2024 11:58 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Besides the Advanced Centre for Regenerative Medicine and Stem Cell Research in Cutaneous Biology (AcREM-Stem), Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also inaugurated two new hostels at the Karyavattom campus

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Pinmarayi Vijayan inaugurating a building to house THE Advanced Centre for Regenerative Medicine and Stem Cell Research in Cutaneous Biology in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday.

The State government is striving to lift up Kerala’s higher education to global standards by providing excellent infrastructure and modern academic facilities, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said here on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chief Minister was speaking after inaugurating the Advanced Centre for Regenerative Medicine and Stem Cell Research in Cutaneous Biology (AcREM-Stem) and two new hostels at the Karyavattom campus of the University of Kerala.

The Chief Minister urged the university to ensure that the new centre aids effective interventions in the field of regenerative medicine. The hostels, which can accommodate around 500 students, have been constructed with funding under the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board. The hostel for the girl students has an area of 39,554.2 sq ft, and that of the boys, 33,782.4 sq ft. Built at a cost of ₹23 crore, they also have specially-equipped rooms for differently abled students.

The State government had developed a vision for improving infrastructure in higher education in 2016 itself following interactions with college students. The suggestions made by the students included adequate facilities for accommodation in universities and libraries and lab facilities that are available round-the-clock. The government accepted these suggestions, and placed thrust on improving the ranking of the universities, Mr. Vijayan added. Minister for Higher Education R. Bindu presided. Kadakampally Surendran, MLA, University of Kerala Vice-Chancellor Mohanan Kunnummal and other University officials were present.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US