Chief Minister inaugurates centre for regenerative medicine at University of Kerala

Besides the Advanced Centre for Regenerative Medicine and Stem Cell Research in Cutaneous Biology (AcREM-Stem), Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also inaugurated two new hostels at the Karyavattom campus

Updated - October 23, 2024 11:58 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister Pinmarayi Vijayan inaugurating a building to house THE Advanced Centre for Regenerative Medicine and Stem Cell Research in Cutaneous Biology in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Pinmarayi Vijayan inaugurating a building to house THE Advanced Centre for Regenerative Medicine and Stem Cell Research in Cutaneous Biology in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday.

The State government is striving to lift up Kerala’s higher education to global standards by providing excellent infrastructure and modern academic facilities, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said here on Wednesday.

The Chief Minister was speaking after inaugurating the Advanced Centre for Regenerative Medicine and Stem Cell Research in Cutaneous Biology (AcREM-Stem) and two new hostels at the Karyavattom campus of the University of Kerala.

The Chief Minister urged the university to ensure that the new centre aids effective interventions in the field of regenerative medicine. The hostels, which can accommodate around 500 students, have been constructed with funding under the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board. The hostel for the girl students has an area of 39,554.2 sq ft, and that of the boys, 33,782.4 sq ft. Built at a cost of ₹23 crore, they also have specially-equipped rooms for differently abled students.

The State government had developed a vision for improving infrastructure in higher education in 2016 itself following interactions with college students. The suggestions made by the students included adequate facilities for accommodation in universities and libraries and lab facilities that are available round-the-clock. The government accepted these suggestions, and placed thrust on improving the ranking of the universities, Mr. Vijayan added. Minister for Higher Education R. Bindu presided. Kadakampally Surendran, MLA, University of Kerala Vice-Chancellor Mohanan Kunnummal and other University officials were present.

Published - October 23, 2024 11:50 pm IST

