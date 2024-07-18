ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Minister inaugurates centenary celebrations of Government Arts College

Published - July 18, 2024 09:29 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

He highlights college’s pivotal role in shaping Kerala’s intellectual and cultural landscape

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has reiterated Kerala’s ambitious plans to elevate its higher education sector into a global hub through extensive modernisation efforts.

Inaugurating the centenary celebrations of Government Arts College, Thiruvananthapuram, on Thursday, Mr. Vijayan highlighted the launch of four-year-undergraduate courses that are designed to offer students academic excellence and opportunities for specialisation, vocational training and skill enhancement.

Highlighting Kerala’s growing potential on the global education map, he underscored a surge in applications from international students for higher education in various universities in the State.

The Chief Minister also delved into the evolving industrial landscape and the government’s commitment to fostering a conducive environment for employment growth. He cited the success of the State’s first Gen AI Conclave, organised in collaboration with IBM, as evidence of Kerala’s expanding horizons in technology and innovation.

Moreover, prominent companies such as Taurus, Mahindra, and Airbus had expressed interest in investing in Kerala, promising to bolster job creation initiatives. In its pursuit of nurturing entrepreneurial spirit and innovation, the government aimed at generating one lakh jobs through an inclusive start-up policy, aimed at empowering innovative ventures, he said.

Mr. Vijayan also reminisced the pivotal role of the college, renowned for its academic excellence and illustrious alumni, including former President K.R. Narayanan, the first woman Parliamentarian from the State Annie Mascarene and distinguished writers Changampuzha Krishna Pillai and N. Krishna Pillai, in shaping the State’s intellectual and cultural landscape.

Higher Education Minister R. Bindu presided over the function. Antony Raju, MLA, Higher Education Department Principal Secretary Ishita Roy, Director of Collegiate Education Sudhir K. And Principal Subramaniyan S. were among those who spoke on the occasion.

