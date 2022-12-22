Chief Minister inaugurates 82 NABL-accredited labs

December 22, 2022 12:04 am | Updated 12:04 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Contamination of drinking water should be seen as a serious issue, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

The Chief Minister was speaking on Wednesday after formally inaugurating 82 water quality-testing laboratories of the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) certified by the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL).

The government is trying to ensure that water in all the rivers are clean enough for drinking. The network of 82 labs are part of the government’s efforts to provide safe drinking water, he said.

The public can get water samples tested at these labs for a fee. The labs were developed under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), a Centrally assisted scheme for equipping rural homes with tap connections. Up to 2% of the JJM allocation can be spent on Water Quality Monitoring and Surveillance.

Minister for Water Resources Roshy Augustine presided over the function. The KWA has provided 13 lakh new connections in the past one-and-a-half years. JJM is designed to provide all rural homes with tap connections by the beginning of 2024-25, Mr. Augustine said.

