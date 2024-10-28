Chief Minister inaugurates 40 MW Thottiyar hydel project in Idukki

The State is aiming for an environment-friendly power sector in the State, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

Inaugurating the 40 megawatts (MW) Thottiyar scheme at Lower Periyar in Idukki on Monday, Mr Vijayan said that the government hopes to make the State a fully renewable energy-based State by 2040.

“The per day power demand for the State is 4,500 to 5,000 MW, and in the last summer season, it increased to 5,700 MW per day,” said Mr Vijayan.

“ When the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government assumed power, the government set up 48.55 MW installed capacity hydel power projects excluding the Thottiyar project and 910 MW worth of solar power projects in the State. Considering the increasing power demand, the government aims to ensure the installed capacity is 10,000 MW by 2030,” he said.

Work on hydel projects were ongoing at Pallivasal,, Bhoothathankettu, Mankulam, Chinnar, Olikkal, Poovaramthode and at Chenkulam.

The Chief Minister said the State government plans to set up coal power stations outside Kerala. The Prime Minister has already ensured the availability of coal for the coal power plant, he said.

“The State is also encouraging wind power generation sector in the State. The present installed capacity of wind energy in the State is 71.275MW, and the expected wind power generation capacity is 2,600 MW “ said Mr Vijayan.

The Chief Minister further said that the government continues to strengthen the transmission network in the State. “The Transgrid project was implemented to strengthen the transmission network, and the second phase is ongoing. In addition, the green corridor project has also been implemented in the State,” he said.

According to officials, the expected annual power generation of the Thottiyar hydel project is 99 million units. Two generators with 10 MW and 30 MW capacities were installed for the project, which cost ₹188 crore.

Power Minister K. Krishnankutty, Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine, Udumbanchola MLA and former Power Minister M.M. Mani, Devikulam MLA A. Raja, Kothamangalam MLA Antony John, District Collector V. Vigneshwari, and KSEB chairman Biju Prabhakar, among others, attended the function.