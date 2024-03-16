Chief Minister hits out at BJP, Congress over their stances on CAA

March 16, 2024 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - KALPETTA

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan came down heavily on the stances adopted by the Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party regarding the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

Speaking after inaugurating a public meeting of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) in connection with the Lok Sabha election here on Saturday, Mr. Vijayan said the BJP was creating a state of hostility and hatred in the country though the Act. He slammed the Congress for not taking a proper stance against the Act, adding that Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi failed to utter a single word on it.

The Congress had always taken a stand to support the BJP in matters that adversely affected the country, from abrogation of Article 370 to CAA, the Chief Minister said.

Now, voters in the State who backed the UDF in the previous parliamentary elections were repentant for their action as UDF MPs failed to stand up for the State, M. Vijayan said. Kerala was the first State to raise its voice against the CAA, Mr. Vijayan said, adding that the Central government was trying to destroy the Constitution and acting as a dictator.

Human-wildlife conflict is a major issue being faced by the people in the district. The Centre has said that the power to cull problematic wildlife lies with the State government . However, the amendments made by the former Congress-led UPA government in the Forest Act made the proceedings more complex and made the mission impossible, the Chief Minister said.

Though the State government had urged the Centre to revoke it, they were still following it, Mr. Vijayan added. However, the Wayanad MP failed to seek an amendment to the Act in the Parliament, the Chief Minister added.

The State government had submitted a package worth ₹620 crore to the Centre to address the issue but, the latter rejected it, Mr. Vijayan added.

The State government could not cull the wildlife but, it had executed all possible steps to mitigate the issue by ensuring fodder and water to the wildlife inside the forest, Mr. Vijayan said..

Mr. Vijayan also inaugurated an LDF rally at Mananthavady and opened the newly constructed offices of the CPI (M) at Sulthan Bathery and Dwaraka in the district.

