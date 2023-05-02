ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Minister flags off 66 new fire-fighting vehicles

May 02, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The new inclusions were purchased as part of modernising the State Fire and Rescue Services and are expected to enhance the emergency response preparedness of the department

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan flagging off the new fire-fighting vehicles acquired by the Fire and Rescue service at a function in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday. B Sandhya IPS, Director General of Kerala Fire & Rescue Services, look on. | Photo Credit: S. MAHINSHA

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan flagged off here at Kanakakunnu on Tuesday 66 vehicles purchased as part of modernising the State Fire and Rescue Services.

The new fleet comprises six DCP (Dry Chemical Powder) tenders, three troop carriers, 35 first response vehicles, 12 fire tenders, and 10 scuba vans, which are expected to enhance the emergency response preparedness of the department.

DCP tender

The DCP tender is a vehicle equipped with modern fire dousing systems to effectively deal with oil refinery, e-vehicle, and petrol-related fire accidents. Each DCP tender will have 2,000 kg of DCP powder charged and stored. During emergencies, the vehicle can be used to control and extinguish the fire in a timely manner without spreading the fire to other areas.

The fire tender vehicle in the fleet, which is the lifeline of the fire rescue service, can hold 4,500 litres of water. It is also equipped with modern systems for controlling and dousing fire.

The first response vehicles in a fire and rescue service usually leave the fire station to reach the scene of accident as early as possible. The version included in the fleet is reworked to respond to fire incidents with greater speed. With a relatively small-built body to move along the busy roads, it can store 1,000 litres of water and control or extinguish the fire till the arrival of the fire tender.

Another of the inclusion in the fleet is the four-wheel troop carrier that navigates through difficult roads or terrain during floods, mudslides, and landslides to bring fire service and civil defence members to the scene of danger and to transport more rescue workers. It will also be useful in delivering food and other essential items to people in isolated areas.

Another inclusion is the scuba van used in waterbodies by the team members to access an accident spot. It has a dinghy and outboard engine, and during the floods, people were rescued by using scuba vans.

The fleet flag-off ceremony was attended by B. Sandhya, Director General, Kerala Fire and Rescue Services.

