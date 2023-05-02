Chief Minister calls for coordinated approach to tackle climate change

May 02, 2023 09:35 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has stressed the need for coordinated efforts at the global level to address the challenges posed by climate change.

Speaking after inaugurating two new cyclone shelters at Muttathara in Thiruvananthapuram and Kumarapuram in Alappuzha at a function held here on Tuesday, he said it was important to join hands in disaster mitigation.

“However, none of the global summits have addressed the need for such a unified approach to the crisis posed by climate change to countries across the world. The interventions by many developed nations serve to protect only their interests,” he said.

Mr. Vijayan said Kerala’s disaster mitigation strategy was focussed on protecting the land and the environment. “The promotion of electric vehicles, hydrogen fuel, and renewable energy sources is aimed at preparing ourselves against climate change-induced disasters.”

Mr. Vijayan said the coastal protection works in Poonthura, Muthalapozhy, Chellanam, Kollencode, Ottamassery, Kollam Thanni, Kayankulam, Thottapally, Chettuva, Thalayi, and Manjeswaram, were progressing. As many as 15 multi-purpose cyclone shelters had been constructed in the State to provide temporary accommodation for families affected by natural disasters. The three-storey structures are equipped with separate facilities for women and the differently abled besides wash rooms and common kitchen.

Shelter management committees were set up at the local level. The shelters are designed to double up as classrooms, training centres for indoor games, gyms, or auditoriums during other times. Local people in the neighbourhood are also being trained as emergency response teams in shelter management, search and rescue, and first aid.

Transport Minister Antony Raju presided over the function. General Education Minister V. Sivankutty, Mayor Arya Rajendran, district panchayat president D. Sureshkumar, and officials of the Revenue and Disaster Management departments, were present.