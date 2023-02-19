ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Minister calls for collective efforts to protect biodiversity

February 19, 2023 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - Kozhikode

Pinarayi stresses need to protect livelihood of local population; second State Biodiversity Congress with the theme, ‘Biodiversity and Livelihood’, begins in Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan arriving for the inauguration of the second edition of the State Biodiversity Congress in Kozhikode on Sunday. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has called for a combined effort by local bodies and citizens to protect biodiversity.

Inaugurating the second edition of the State Biodiversity Congress organised by the Kerala State Biodiversity Board here on Sunday, he stressed the need for collective missions for the purpose and urged the board to frame its programmes accordingly. The Chief Minister also called for ensuring protection for the livelihood of local population while conserving biodiversity.

Mr. Vijayan released publications on Kerala State biodiversity action plan and a report on ‘Conservation of agricultural biodiversity’ under the Rebuild Kerala initiative. He gave away biodiversity conservation awards and released the book “Conservation and Sustainable Utilisation of Resources”.

Minister for Ports and Museums Ahmed Devarkovil presided over the event, while Minister for Public Works and Tourism P.A. Mohamed Riyas delivered the keynote address and released an awareness video on conservation of sea turtles.

The Congress began on Saturday with a biodiversity exhibition on the Government Arts and Science College campus at Meenchanda. The exhibition has around 100 stalls featuring products ranging from a variety of rice seeds, Theyyam costumes, bamboo craft, traditional food products (especially millet products), spices, traditional crops, traditional medicine, traditional agricultural products, and stalls by several government departments.

The theme of the Congress is ‘Biodiversity and Livelihood’. It features several sessions and events including a workshop on ‘Conservation of biodiversity for women empowerment and livelihood’, get-together of individuals and organisations working for the conservation of biodiversity, get-together of protected farmers, meeting of agencies providing technical support to conservation of biodiversity, and a Children’s Biodiversity Congress.

