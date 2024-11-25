Chief Minister appeasing majority communalism: Satheesan

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s tirade against Indian Union Muslim League leader Syed Sadikali Shihab Thangal is part of efforts of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) to appease majority communalism, Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan has said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to mediapersons here on Monday, Mr. Satheesan said Mr. Vijayan, who tried to appease minority communalism earlier, was now appeasing majority communalism.

Mr. Vijayan was worried about the fewer votes the Bharatiya Janata Party received in the Palakkad constituency. The CPI(M) was reduced to a poor third in the constituency. The Chief Minister even went to the extent of alleging that the United Democratic Front won the election with the support of the Social Democratic Party of India.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said some media outlets were aligning with the CPI(M) to downplay the victory of the UDF in the constituency. The winning margin of the LDF in Chelakkara was reduced to 12,000 votes against the earlier 40,000 votes. The LDF lost around 75,000 votes it had polled in the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency.

Mr. Satheesan said the allegations of BJP leader K. Surendran against him had backfired and the BJP had found itself in trouble following the defeat of the party candidate in Palakkad.

The UDF was of the stand that both majority and minority communalism should not be encouraged in the State. The UDF, which brought down the victory margin of the LDF in Chelakkara, would win the seat next time, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.