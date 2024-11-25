 />

November 25, 2024e-Paper

Chief Minister appeasing majority communalism: Satheesan

Published - November 25, 2024 07:23 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s tirade against Indian Union Muslim League leader Syed Sadikali Shihab Thangal  is part of efforts of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) to appease majority communalism, Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan has said.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Monday, Mr. Satheesan said Mr. Vijayan, who tried to appease minority communalism earlier, was now appeasing majority communalism.

Mr. Vijayan was worried about the fewer votes the Bharatiya Janata Party received in the Palakkad constituency. The CPI(M) was reduced to a poor third in the constituency. The Chief Minister even went to the extent of alleging that the United Democratic Front won the election with the support of the Social Democratic Party of India.

He said some media outlets were aligning with the CPI(M) to downplay the victory of the UDF in the constituency. The winning margin of the LDF in Chelakkara was reduced to 12,000 votes against the earlier 40,000 votes. The LDF lost around 75,000 votes it had polled in the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency.

Mr. Satheesan said the allegations of BJP leader K. Surendran against him had backfired and the BJP had found itself in trouble following the defeat of the party candidate in Palakkad.

The UDF was of the stand that both majority and minority communalism should not be encouraged in the State. The UDF, which brought down the victory margin of the LDF in Chelakkara, would win the seat next time, he said.

Published - November 25, 2024 07:23 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.