HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Chief Minister allays apprehensions over quota cut

It is not government’s policy to cut reservation rights of any community, says CM

November 26, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has clarified that no community will lose their reservation rights.

He was responding to suggestions and queries raised at the breakfast meeting organised as part of Navakerala Sadas, the Left Democratic Front government’s public outreach event, at Omassery in Kozhikode on Sunday.

This was against the backdrop of the apprehensions raised by Muslim leaders that the reservation rights of the community might come down with the implementation of the quota for the differently abled people.

It was not the government’s policy to cut the reservation rights of any community, Mr. Vijayan said. When new sections got added to those getting reservation, more people would get its benefits. This would be done after holding consultations with everyone. There were methods to do it.

Mr. Vijayan said that Kerala had the unique distinction of implementing quota not solely based on caste. This was being done in a systematic manner. There was no need for a hurry in implementing reservation. Though there had been demands to change the current method of reservation, the government was not inclined to tamper with it.

Those who attended the meeting include Thamarassery Bishop Mar Remigios Inchananiyil, actor Surabhi Lakshmi, Padma Shri award winner Ali Manikfan, and religious leaders Hussain Madavoor and Mukkom Umar Faizy.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.