Chief Electoral Officer couldn’t cast vote

His name missing from voters’ list for local body polls

Chief Electoral Officer Teeka Ram Meena could not cast his vote on Tuesday as his name was not listed in the electoral rolls updated by the State Election Commission for the local body polls.

The State Commission had used the list prepared in 2015 as the basis for updating the electoral rolls for the local body polls and not the one updated by the Election Commission of India (ECI) in 2019.

Ahead of the local body polls, the State Commission had made all efforts to update its list, but Mr. Meena’s name was not present on it.

Mr. Meena said he had become aware of the matter only on Monday. On cross-checking with the district election authorities, they also informed him that his name was not listed. As per the updated ECI list, Mr. Meena has his booth at the LBS Institute of Technology for Women in Poojappura in the Nemom Assembly segment.

Mr. Meena said he had no plans to file a complaint officially, but would nonetheless take up the matter of electoral roll update with the State Commission.

Mr. Meena had not voted in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, but the ECI rolls which were subsequently updated in the same year carries his name.