Chidambaram to open Cong. protest

Congress leader and former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram will inaugurate the “Save The Constitution-Save India” campaign of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) in Kerala on Saturday.

AICC general secretary K.C. Venugopal said Congress president Sonia Gandhi and former Congress president Rahul Gandhi would launch the nationwide mustering of Congress workers against the communally polarising politics of the BJP at the Centre in New Delhi and Guwahati respectively.

Party workers would hold flag marches across the country. They would carry the national tricolour.

He said the Citizenship (Amendment) Act [CAA] discriminated against Muslim refugees and migrants seeking legal status in India. It chipped away at the secular foundation of the Constitution, which deemed all persons equal under Indian law. The proposed National Citizenship Register (NCR) could potentially classify millions of naturalised refugees, a majority of them Muslims and Dalits, “illegal infiltrators”.

The BJP sought to divide the country into religious lines to reap the political dividend.

Army Chief flayed

Mr. Venugopal slammed Chief of Army Staff Bipin Rawat for his purportedly politically barbed comment condemning anti-CAA protests.

He said the Army chief had crossed a line his predecessors honoured. He had overstepped his Constitutional bounds. The Army had always kept itself above politics.