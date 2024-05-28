Chidambaram calls for reorientation of economic policies to focus on the poor

Senior Congress leader and former Union Minister P. Chidambaram has called for a reorientation of the country’s economic policies to focus on the poor.

He was here on Tuesday to deliver a lecture on the late socialist leader M.P. Veerendrakumar, on the topic ‘Inclusive growth: a myth or a reality?’.

Mr. Chidambaram said that at the moment, the country’s policies and programmes were oriented towards the rich, or the top 50% and not the bottom 50%. “We must pivot towards the poor and look at the poor, the oppressed, the weak, and those left behind. Unless we understand the economic hierarchy and the social hierarchy, one of which mirrors the other, and reorient our policies towards the bottom half, especially the Scheduled Castes, the Scheduled Tribes and other depressed sections, it will not be possible to call us an egalitarian society,” he said.

While claiming that the fundamental principles of liberalisation and an open economy were relevant and valid, the Congress leader said that the government should reorient its programmes and policies towards the poor as well.

Mr. Chidambaram pointed out that the most pertinent question was whether India’s growth had taken every section of its people together. Dividing the country’s 142 crore into the top half and the bottom half, he said that the bottom half had only 3% of the nation’s wealth. “The top half enjoys 97% of India’s wealth... If you take the gross national income and you look at what the top half has and what the bottom half earns, the bottom half has only 13% of the national income. The top half has 87% of the income,” he said.

If the national income is ₹100, the bottom half of 50 people have only ₹13 out of it, and the others have 87%. “It gets even more interesting if you break it down. The top half has 87% of India’s income. Of that, the top 1% enjoy 40%. One per cent of India’s population is 1.4 crore, who enjoy 40% of the entire national income. If you take 0.1% of it, which is 14 lakh people, they enjoy 29% of the national income. If you take one tenth of that 0.01%. Just 1,40,000 people enjoy 22% of India’s income. One tenth of that is 0.001%. That is 14,000 people, just 14,000 people. You can count them, you can identify them, enjoying 16% of the national income,” he claimed.

Breaking it down further, Mr. Chidambaram said 1% of those 14,000 people or one tenth of 14,000, which was 1,400 people, 140 people, and then 14 people, enjoy a completely disproportionate share of India’s income.

The event was organised by the Rashtriya Janata Dal.