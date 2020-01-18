Chickenpox advisory in Alappuzha

The Health Department has issued an advisory following a spurt in chickenpox cases in the district. On Saturday, 10 cases were reported from different parts of the district.

Officials said that on an average 8 to 13 cases were being reported daily since the turn of the year. The highest number of cases have been reported from Cherthala, Pallipuram and Kuttanad. In 2019, 2,611 chickenpox cases were reported in the district.

Officials said that people with symptoms of the disease should immediately seek medical aid. They also urged the public to take preventive measures.

Vaccine

Preventive vaccination is also available. Chickenpox is caused by a virus called varicella zoster. Symptoms of the disease include fever, body ache and exhaustion. This is followed by the appearance of the chickenpox rash on the body. The disease can spread through direct contact with the rash. It can also spread when a person with chickenpox coughs or sneezes and people inhale the air droplets.

Once infected, patients should take care not to scratch or burst the blisters. The body should be kept clean. Hands should be washed using anti-bacterial soap. The patient should eat nutrient-rich food, fruits and drink a lot of water. The clothes used by the affected person should be disinfected properly, officials said.