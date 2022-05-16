Chicken waste rendering plant inaugurated in Kannur

The plant handles 40 tonnes of waste per day and has modern facilities such as cold storage, sewage treatment plant and biofilter

The Mattannur chicken waste rendering plant at Porora Karuthurparambil was inaugurated by minister for Local Self Government and Excise M. V. Govindan here on Monday.

After inaugurating the plant, the minister said that Keralites, though make an effort to ensure personal hygiene, seldom pay attention to instructions for preventing public dumping of waste.

The rendering plant, set up for the treatment of poultry litter, has more than 100 workers and handles 40 tonnes of waste per day. It also features modern facilities such as cold storage, sewage treatment plant and biofilter.

The plant, with a construction cost of ₹10 crore, is the first one in the State to be set up with the initiative of a municipality. So far, 50 panchayats, seven municipalities and a corporation have entered into agreements with the plant. And, from now on, in order to obtain a license for a poultry shop, an agreement with the rendering plant has to be obtained.

The State Haritha Keralam Mission, Suchitwa Mission and the Pollution Control Board have set up similar rendering plants in Kerala with private participation to make the State poultry slaughter waste free.

Mr. Govindan said that for the first time in India, local bodies in Kerala have taken a definite stand on waste management.

Mattannur municipal corporation chairperson Anitha Venu presided over the inauguration function, panchayat president P. P. Divya honoured the waste disposal workers and the district collector S. Chandrasekar flagged off the vehicles transporting waste to the Mattannur rendering plant.