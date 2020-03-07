Chicken stalls, farms closed in affected areas

Kozhikode

07 March 2020 19:18 IST

Sale of ornamental birds, chicken dishes banned in hotels

Functioning of chicken farms and stalls has been stopped within Kodiyathur grama panchayat and in Vengeri area within the Kozhikode Corporation limits after bird flu cases were reported from there on Friday.

The sale of ornamental birds and chicken dishes in hotels too has been banned for the time being. Animal Husbandry Department officials said this was the first time that bird flu was being reported in Kozhikode district. Reports of illness and deaths of backyard poultry following a rise in atmospheric temperature and subsequent stress-related secondary infection, however, were being monitored for some time.

An alert was issued as the disease has a rare chance to spread among humans and the mortality and morbidity rate is high. But, M.K. Prasad, Director, Animal Husbandry, said that the virus crosses the species barrier to cause human infection only in rare circumstances.

Department officials said the disease do not get transmitted through consumption of cooked eggs or poultry meat. The virus will die within half an hour if it is exposed to 60 degrees Celsius temperature. Formalin and bleaching powder can be effective in destroying it. S.M. Sabu, Joint Director, Poultry, said the egg and meat of chicken, duck and quail could be consumed if they were cooked properly.

In 2014 and 2016, it had caused huge economic losses to the duck farmers of Kuttanad. No human transmission had happened on both occasions. Migratory birds are the natural reservoirs of this virus as they may carry it to long distances without getting affected. The virus can survive for days in a damp environment.

Live bird market, water bodies, and visiting sites of migratory birds are high-risk areas. Sudden and heavy unusual rate of deaths, which spreads fast, is a warning sign. Affected birds may show respiratory difficulty, bluishness of comb and haemorreages on non-feathered areas or they may die without any clinical signs.