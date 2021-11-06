Chicken project to be expanded to more districts

Thiruvananthapuram

06 November 2021 20:29 IST

Kudumbashree is coordinating the production and sales of chicken

The Kerala Chicken project, being implemented under Kudumbashree, will be expanded to Alappuzha, Palakkad, Malappuram and Kannur districts, Minister for Local Self Governments M.V.Govindan has said.

Currently, the project is being implemented in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Kozhikode.

Advertising

Advertising

In a press release on Saturday, he said that the project is being expanded considering demand from the public and its success in the districts where it was implemented. Fresh chicken is being provided to the consumers by ensuring reasonable prices and profits for chicken farmers, who are members of Kudumbashree. The Government aims to increase production to cater to at least 50% of the domestic market.

The Kudumbashree Broiler Farmers' Producer Company Limited has been formed to co-ordinate the production and sales of chicken. As part of a contract farming arrangement, one day old chicks are provided to chicken farmers and then bought back by the company once they attain full growth, to be sold through Kerala Chicken outlets. The farmers are paid for the upkeep of the chicks.

Under the project, farm management training was provided to 248 chicken farmers. Currently, 248 broiler farms and 87 chicken outlets are operational.