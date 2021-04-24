‘Chettur a textbook for modern day social workers’

PALAKKAD

24 April 2021 23:40 IST

Homage paid to Chettur Sankaran Nair on his 87th death anniversary

Chettur Sankaran Nair, the only Malayali to become the president of the Indian National Congress, was commemorated on his 87th death anniversary at his native village at Mankara near here on Saturday.

Inaugurating the commemoration, Congress district vice president Sumesh Achuthan described him as a shining star of not only the Indian National Congress but Indian history as well.

Chettur had resigned from Viceroy’s Executive Council in protest against the Jallianwala Bagh massacre of 1919, and fought the case in England against Lieutenant Governor of Punjab Michael O’Dwyer and his martial law.

“The national spirit displayed by many today is no match for the patriotism of Chettur Sankaran Nair, who stood for his stand like a rock,” said Mr. Achuthan. “He is a textbook for present-day politicians and social workers who switch sides and opinions for personal gains,” he added.

The Samskarika Sahiti district committee organised the commemoration.

Sahiti district chairman Boban Mattumantha presided. Mankara panchayat president M.N. Gokuldas, municipal councillor K. Bhavadas, Gireesh Nochulli, Subhash Parali, A.C. Sidharthan, N. Achuthankutty, Aswajit Mannur, P.C. Ravikumar, K.L. Chandrika and P.C. Mohanan spoke.

They offered floral tributes at the Chettur memorial.