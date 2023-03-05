Chettikkad taluk hospital construction makes progress

March 05, 2023 10:40 pm | Updated 10:40 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The construction of the Government Taluk Hospital at Chettikkad in Alappuzha is making progress. P.P. Chitharanjan, MLA and District Collector V.R. Krishna Teja recently visited the project site and reviewed the progress of the works.

Officials said that 15% of the project had been completed. “The work on the taluk hospital got under way in August last year and it is making steady progress. The project will be completed by June 2024. Apart from reviewing the construction works, the MLA and the Collector visited the site in connection with acquiring land for the construction of an approach road to the hospital building. The road once built will have a width of seven metres, said an official.

The ₹110 crore project is being funded under the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board. The 1,35,000 sq ft five-storey hospital building is being constructed on three acres of land adjacent to the Chettikkad Primary Health Centre (PHC). The taluk hospital will have 10 departments, 150 beds and a dialysis unit among other facilities.

Though the government decided to upgrade the PHC to taluk hospital a few years ago, the project got delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and other reasons. Once completed, the new facility would ensure better medical treatment for the people in the area, mostly comprising fisher folk and coir workers.

The work has been entrusted with HLL Infra Tech Services Limited, a subsidiary of HLL Lifecare Limited (a Mini Ratna PSU) under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.