Chess Houseboat 2023 begins in Alappuzha

January 23, 2023 09:53 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

Chess Houseboat 2023, a chess tourism festival, began in Alappuzha on Monday. It was inaugurated by District Collector V.R. Krishna Teja on a houseboat on Punnamada Lake. Forty people from India, Switzerland, the U.S., Austria, Czech Republic and so on are participating in the event. After the first two rounds, the Chess Houseboat will head to Kumarakom on Tuesday. The event is organised by Orient Chess Moves, a collective of chess and travel connoisseurs, with the support of Kerala Tourism. It has been inspired by the Chess Train in Prague. Former Agriculture Minister V.S. Sunilkumar, international chess master V. Saravanan, Pavel Matocha, chief organiser, Chess Train and others attended the function.

The event will conclude on January 28.

