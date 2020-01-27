Kerala

Chess Houseboat 2020 begins

'Chess Houseboat 2020', which commenced in a luxury houseboat on Monday.

'Chess Houseboat 2020', which commenced in a luxury houseboat on Monday.  

more-in

40 players from the world taking part

Chess Houseboat 2020 commenced in a luxury houseboat in Alappuzha backwaters on Monday.

Billed as the first international chess tournament to be held on a houseboat, it was inaugurated by Rani George, Secretary, Department of Tourism.

The event is being organised on the lines of the Chess Train Tournament hosted by the Czech Republic, Germany, Austria, Poland and Slovakia. Around 40 chess players, including from the Czech Republic, Germany, Austria, the Netherlands and the UAE are participating in the tournament.

It is being organised by Orient Chess Moves, an independent forum headed by Chess Olympian N.R. Anilkumar, in association with Kerala Tourism. The tournament will end on February 2.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Kerala
Kerala
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 27, 2020 11:14:27 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/chess-houseboat-2020-begins/article30669153.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY