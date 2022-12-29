Cherumukku wetlands attract migrant birds in plenty

December 29, 2022 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The sprawling wetlands of Vengalipadam, Cherumukku, and Kodinhi have turned into a haven of local and foreign migrant birds since October. Birders have identified 70-odd species in this semi and permanent wetland.

Buttressing the observations being made by serious birders, local people say that the birds reaching the wetlands near Tirurangadi have increased considerably in recent years.

“I have never seen so many before. The number has increased in recent years. It is a great sight to behold when these colourful winged visitors playfully move around beautiful water lilies,” said Mustafa Cherumukku, general secretary of Cherumukku Natukaryam Koottaima.

People from across the district reach Cherumukku during September-December to enjoy water lilies. For them, migrant birds are a bonus to watch.

Kabeerali P., associate professor and coordinator of Bhoomithra Sena Club at PSMO College, Tirurangadi, said migrant species like Black-headed gull, Lesser black-backed gull, Brown-headed gull, and Coots had been identified.

“But the number of local migrants reaching here is so many. We have birds like Grey-headed lapwing, Greater spotted eagle, Marsh harrier, Godwit, Yellow wagtail, Golden plover, Spot-billed pelican, Painted stork, Osprey, and Strawberry finch in plenty here,” said Mr. Kabeerali.

He has been frequenting wetlands along with his students from PSMO College as part of their birding certificate programme. “In fact, we have been amazed to find more diversity of birds here than in Kadalundi,” said Mr. Kabeerali.

According to Binu Chullikkattil, a birder from NSS College, Manjeri, the Cherumukku wetlands have the highest concentration of birds such as Darter and Black-headed ibis in Malappuram district.

Mr. Kabeerali said the availability of food in plenty was the key factor that attracted migrants to Cherumukku wetlands. “They are seen foraging the polychaetes in the region during the day,” he said.

Mr. Kabeerali and others are planning a comprehensive survey of the region by involving expert birders from across the State. They will be conducting the survey in association with Malappuram Birders and Friends of Nature in January.