Cherukolpuzha Hindu religious meet begins

06 February 2022 20:36 IST

Goa Governor calls to uphold concept of dharma

PATHANAMTHITTA

Goa Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai inaugurated the 110th Ayiroor Cherukolpuzha Hindu religious convention here on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor emphasised the need for the Hindu society to uphold the concept of dharma and inclusiveness. He called for the inclusion of the philosophies of Chattampi Swamikal, Sree Narayana Guru and Swami Vivekananda in the curriculum.

He released the Parishad Pathrika, a publication of the Hindumatha Maha Mandalam.

P.S.. Nair, president, Ayroor-Cherukolpuzha Hindumatha Maha Mandalam (HMM), presided over the function.

Prajnananda Theerthapadar, head, Vazhoor Theerthapadashram, spoke on the occasion. The meeting registered condolences on the demise of Swamy Nithyananda and singer Lata Mangeshkar.

Kerala High Court judge N. Nagaresh, who delivered the keynote address, said that Hinduism had multiple interpretations. “A religion needs a book and follows an Acharya Samhita. Hindu is not a religion in that sense as Hindu does not have a book. Any believer can be a true Hindu’,‘ he said.

According to him, the world is looking up to India for finding a solution to the many challenges, including religious extremism .

Earlier in the day, Mr. Nair hoisted the flag at the event venue at a function attended by Swami Prajnananda.