Cherthala resident loses ₹7.55 crore to online fraud

In one of the biggest online financial frauds in the State, a Cherthala native lost ₹7.55 crore in two months.

The police said the complainant fell victim to an online share trading investment scam. The perpetrators of the fraud, pretending to work for Invesco Capital and Goldman Sachs, offered the victim high returns for his investment.

The victim has been identified as a businessman. The police said that after he transferred money, they sent him a fake statement showing his internal equity account had funds to the tune of ₹39,72,85,929, including investment returns. Further, the preparators asked the victim to increase his investment to ₹15 crore. However, the Cherthala native rejected it. Following this, the fraudsters informed him that his internal equity account had been frozen. “To withdraw the invested amount, they asked the victim for another ₹2 crore. They also threatened to initiate legal action against him,” said an official.

The investigators are working on identifying the perpetrators.

The police have urged people to remain vigilant against online fraud. For assistance and filing a complaint contact 1930 (cyber helpline number) or visit https://cybercrime.gov.in. Cyber police, Alappuzha - 04772230804, 9497981288, 9497976000.