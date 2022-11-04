Cherthala native climbs Mount Kilimanjaro

Meenu Andria, a 38-year-old mother of three, reached the summit of the highest free-standing mountain in five days

Scaling heights is what enthrals her most. Meenu Andria, a 38-year-old mother of three from Arthunkal near Cherthala, has recently climbed Mount Kilimanjaro, the highest mountain peak in Africa.

Ms. Andria, who made the trip without any major preparations or mountaineering experience, reached the summit of the highest free-standing mountain in the world at 5,895 m in five days, trekking the 62-km Machame route from October 16 to 21.

“Machame route is considered a moderately difficult trail but is known for its impeccable scenery. I choose the route to enjoy every moment of the trip and it also gave me a longer acclimatisation period. After summiting Mount Kilimanjaro, it took another two days to return. I am extremely delighted to climb the mountain on the very first attempt,” says the homemaker.

Andria who lives in Dar es Salaam in Tanzania with her family since 2008 says that she developed an inclination for long walks after joining a hiking group two years ago. “I was suffering from knee issues and walking helped alleviate my pain. Before summiting Mount Kilimanjaro, my only mountaineering experience was climbing Mount Hanang, which is 3,420 m above sea level, in 2021. Normally people take two days to reach the top of the peak but I completed the trek in 18 hours. It was a confidence booster for climbing bigger heights,” says Ms. Andria, who feels her feat would inspire other women.

She started trekking to Mount Kilimanjaro in the company of four others – two Kenyan and two Tanzanian nationals. However, only she and a Tanzanian reached the summit of the mountain. Three others had to quit midway after suffering health issues due to extreme cold and low oxygen levels. “Before the start of the journey, they all looked healthier than me. I am fortunate to have completed the trip,” she says.

Andria who is planning more mountaineering expeditions says she has been supported by her husband Vinayan Benedict and children Amelia, Aalia and Ethan.