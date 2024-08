The police have arrested a 34-year-old man in connection with a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act case registered at the Cherthala police station.

The accused, identified as Pranav Subhash of Chakkarakulam, near Cherthala, was nabbed from a relative’s house at Kotagiri in Tamil Nadu. The police said that after registering the case, the accused went absconding. He was produced before a local court and remanded in judicial custody on Thursday.