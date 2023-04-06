Cherthala Iron Bridge to be reconstructed

April 06, 2023 11:15 pm | Updated 11:15 pm IST - Alappuzha

The Iron Bridge in Cherthala town will be reconstructed, Agriculture Minister P. Prasad has said.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, Mr. Prasad said the bridge would be rebuilt at a cost of ₹20.61 crore sanctioned under the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB). “A board meeting of the KIIFB recently gave nod for the project. The existing bridge will be demolished and a new one with more width will be constructed. The new bridge will ease traffic congestion in Cherthala,” the Minister said.

Once completed the bridge with three pillars will have a length of 31.9 metres, 14 metres carriageway and footpaths on both sides. Besides, approach roads will be constructed on both ends of the bridge.

Mr. Prasad said that process of acquiring land for the construction of the bridge would begin soon. The project will be implemented by the Kerala Road Fund Board.