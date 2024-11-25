Cherthala girl takes taekwondo to Kilimanjaro, eyes a record

What excites her most these days is reaching new heights. In a show of sheer determination, Anna Mary, a 13-year-old girl from Cherthala in Alappuzha, has climbed Mount Kilimanjaro, reaching Stella Point (5,756 m/18,885 ft), one of the summits of the highest free-standing mountain in the world and the tallest peak in Africa.

ADVERTISEMENT

Anna, accompanied by her father Shine Varghese, completed the six-day trek via the Lemosho route, covering 46.5 km. According to the Mountain Climbing Certificate issued by the Tanzania National Parks Conservation Commissioner, she reached Stella Point on November 6, 2024, at 6.10 a.m. There she performed taekwondo poomsae and kicks, potentially setting a record.

‘Test of endurance’

Though Anna initially aimed to summit Uhuru Peak, the highest point on Mount Kilimanjaro (5,895 m /19,341 ft), she chose to stop at Stella Point due to “exhaustion”. “We chose the Lemosho route for its scenic beauty and gradual ascent. Still, I faced a lot of challenges but enjoyed every moment. The summit day was a gruelling test of endurance. Starting at 12.30 a.m. we battled cold, dark, and windy conditions to reach Stella Point in the morning,” Anna recalls.

ADVERTISEMENT

The girl, a Class VIII student at St. Mary’s Girls High School, Cherthala, found the ascent of the Barranco Wall, a natural towering rock face, one of the most thrilling parts of her expedition. “It tested my climbing skills. I have practised artificial wall climbing, which helped me navigate the steep incline,” she says. The return journey brought her total trekking distance to 68 km over seven days. She prepared for the trek with rigorous training, focussing on running and various sports.

The family plans to submit the video footage of Anna performing Taekwondo on Mount Kilimanjaro to record books. “She might be the first person to perform taekwondo poomsae and kicks on Kilimanjaro and possibly the first to perform taekwondo above 5,000 m,” says her father.

Earlier this year, Anna scaled 4,799.99 m (15,748 ft) of Mt. Friendship (Friendship Peak) in the Pir Panjal range of the Himalayas. Inspired by her accomplishment, she set the goal of climbing the Seven Summits, the highest peaks on each of the seven continents. With Mount Kilimanjaro completed, she is already planning her next adventure. Her message to the younger generation is simple yet profound: “Get addicted to sports, not to drugs.” Anna’s mother, Preethi, has been a strong supporter of her pursuits.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.