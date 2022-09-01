Cherthala banks on locally grown flowers

A floral garden at Puthanambalam near Cherthala. | Photo Credit: SURESH ALLEPPEY

It is indeed an enrapturing sight. Deep orange, golden yellow, and white marigolds along with globe amaranth in full bloom on over an acre by the side of the Thiruvizha- Thuruthankavala road near Cherthala is captivating and hints that Onam is at the doorstep.

That said, during the previous Onam seasons, Alappuzha imported the bulk of flowers from neighbouring States for laying floral carpets as part of the customary celebrations. This year, however, at least Cherthala taluk aims to use locally grown flowers.

Farmers in the taluk, especially in and around Kanjikuzhy block, have undertaken the cultivation of marigold, Ceylon slitwort, globe amaranth, and so on in large tracts of land, eyeing the Onam demand for flowers.

According to farmers and Agriculture department officials, floriculture has been undertaken on more than 80 acres in the taluk. This will help meet around 15% of the demand.

A floral garden at Puthanambalam, near Cherthala. | Photo Credit: SURESH ALLEPPEY

Sujith Swami Nikarthil has been growing flowers for the past three Onam seasons. The enterprising farmer says that floriculture has huge potential.

“This year, I have taken up commercial cultivation of flowers on over two acres at three different places. I am expecting a harvest of around 1,500 kg before Onam. I got 300 kg of marigold in the first harvest of the season last week. It fetched ₹65 per kg in the wholesale market. The price of the flower is expected to touch around ₹150 per kg in the coming weeks,” Mr. Nikarthil says.

His flower garden by the side of the Thiruvizha- Thuruthankavala road beckons visitors from far and near with many finding it an ideal place for a photoshoot.

Apart from individuals, a number of local bodies, women’s self-help groups, farmer groups and so on in the region are trying their luck in floriculture with an eye on Onam.