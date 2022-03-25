Cherpu murder case: Babu was buried alive

The postmortem report of Babu, who was killed by his sibling Sabu at Cherpu, has revealed that he was buried alive.

Parts of soil were found from his lungs. There was an injury on his head too.

Earlier Sabu, brother of the deceased, told the police that he strangled his brother, an alcoholic who used to create trouble at home, to death on March 15. He was injured on the head during the clash between them.