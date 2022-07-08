Cherian’s portfolios distributed among three Ministers

The government has distributed the portfolios held by former Minister Saji Cherian to other members of the Cabinet.

V.N. Vasavan will be the new Culture Minister with additional responsibility of the Kerala State Film Development Corporation, Kerala State Chalachitra Academy and Kerala State Cultural Activists Welfare Fund Board. V. Abdurahiman has been allocated Fisheries, Harbour Engineering and Fisheries University. P.A. Mohamed Riyas will be the new Minister for Youth Affairs.

Governor Arif Mohammad Khan approved the reallocation of portfolios recommended by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.