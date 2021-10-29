Cherian Philip ends LDF association to return to Congress fold

Antony dismisses possibility of Mr. Philip becoming his successor for Rajya Sabha seat

Ending his two-decade-long association with the Left Democratic Front (LDF), Cherian Philip returned to the Congress fold on Friday to end speculations of a possible “homecoming” that were triggered by his veiled criticism of the government of late.

Announcing his decision at a press conference a few minutes after he paid his ‘political mentor’ and veteran Congress leader A.K. Antony, MP, a visit at his home here, Mr. Philip said he had to take the plunge to preserve his political identity that he stood to lose while remaining a CPI(M) fellow traveller.

“I have lost my political relevance. The LDF has used me for their political gains, but I had to withdraw from mainstream politics during the last 20 years. I cannot cease to be a political animal.” he said.

Bemoaning the lack of critical freedom in CPI(M), Mr. Philip, who has authored several books on political history, said he did not enjoy the same extent of liberty as he did while he was part of the Congress.

“I could author books that were critical of the Congress during the Emergency and the ‘Vimochana Samaram’ (liberation struggle). (Chief Ministers) K. Karunakaran and A.K. Antony would not have bore ill will towards me had I written about their rivalry. On the other hand, I could not write about the disagreements within the CPI(M) or even about the expulsions of M.V. Raghavan and K.R. Gouri. I would have been branded as enemy,” he said.

He added that he had to betray his own consciousness on several instances when he had to defend the actions of CPI(M) leaders. “Never have I uttered a work against any CPI(M) worker. Despite having frequented the AKG Centre (the CPI (M) State headquarters), I have neither revealed any secrets nor do I intend to do so,” Mr. Philip said.

In addition to having contested for the LDF in Assembly elections, Mr. Philip had also served as chairman of the Kerala Tourism Development Corporation and coordinator of the Nava Kerala Mission under CPI(M)-led governments.

Dismissing the denial of a Rajya Sabha seat as the reason for his exit, Mr. Philip claimed it was the CPI(M) that had had promised him positions in parliamentary politics following his departure from the Congress. He attributed his disagreements with the Communist ideology behind his reason not to seek membership in the CPI(M), despite being a staunch supporter for two decades.

Mr. Antony, who expressed joy over the return of his protege, dismissed any possibility of Mr. Philip becoming his successor for his Rajya Sabha seat. Mr. Philip maintained he has not returned to the Congress for any political position.

He added that the recent change of guard in the State unit of the Congress was conducive for his return. His exit in 2001, he said, was in protest against a monopoly of power that had existed in the party. With a new rung of leaders steering the party, the time was apt to work with the Congress again, he said.