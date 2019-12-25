Chennithala’s poser to Govt. on detention camps

Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala has asked the State Government to clarify whether it had received any directives from the Central Government with regard to setting up detention centres to lodge illegal immigrants before their deportation to their respective countries.

He came down heavily on the Pinarayi Government for slapping non-bailable cases against Congress workers who were agitating against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), stating that it was emulating the Modi Government’s stand on suppressing protests against the CAA.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, Mr. Chennithala said he preferred to close the ongoing controversy in the Congress party over the joint campaign of the UDF and the LDF against the CAA because it was staged for larger objective.

On joint campaign

“Some quarters appear to be interested in projecting that there were differences in the Congress party and in the UDF. I held discussions with CWC member Oommen Chandy and KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran. The objective of the joint campaign was to provide impetus to the strong popular resentment that was being registered across the country. The issue is now closed,” Mr. Chennithala said.

He criticised Governor Arif Mohammad Khan for expressing his political views.