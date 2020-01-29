Chennithala’s notice admissible: Speaker

A notice given by Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala seeking permission to move a resolution in the Assembly under Rule 130 to recall Governor Arif Mohammed Khan is legally admissible, Speaker P. Sreeramakrishnan said on Tuesday.

The action to be taken on the resolution will be decided in consultation with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who is also the Leader of the House, and the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) of the Assembly that is scheduled to meet on January 31, the Speaker said at a press conference here.

The Speaker said the resolution moved under Rule 130 by Mr. Chennithala was “legally admissible” and that he could not comment on the “content of the resolution and on political mileage”.

To be notified

“I am bothered about the procedures. It will be immediately notified in the Assembly bulletin with the heading “no-day-yet-named motions”.

Mr. Sreeramakrishnan said Rule 136 allowed the Speaker to allot time for discussing any such motion after considering the state of business in the Assembly and in consultation with the Leader of the House or on the recommendation of the BAC. To a query, the Speaker said he did not anticipate a face-off between the Governor and the government in the budget session.

“There is no need for any apprehension on the policy address. The Cabinet decides the policy. It is the policy of the government and the Governor will have to inform the House and the people,” he said.

Chennithala’s demand

Mr.Chennithala, in a release here on Tuesday, demanded that Mr. Sreeramakrishnan publish the notice on the resolution mooted by the Opposition demanding the President to recall the Governor in the Assembly bulletin and circulate it among the members.