Chennithala’s Kerala yatra takes off from Kumbala

KASARAGOD

31 January 2021 21:16 IST

The Aishwarya Kerala Yatra led by Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala kicked off from Kumbala in Kasaragod on Sunday.

The yatra organised with the slogan good governance, aims at a prosperous Kerala, free from the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government’s misrule and corruption. People gathered in great numbers at the venue from across the district.

The yatra will come to a close on February 22 in Thiruvananthapuram.

Former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy flagged off the yatra at 3 p.m. Mr. Chennithala was accompanied by Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president Mullappally Ramachandran, United Democratic Front (UDF) convener M.M. Hassan, and UDF constituent party leaders P.K. Kunhalikutty, M.K. Muneer, P.J. Joseph, Mons Joseph, N.K. Premachandran, Anoop Jacob, C.P. John and C. Devarajan. K. Sudhakaran and Rajmohan Unnithan, both MPs, were present.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Chennithala visited Malik Ibn Dinar Masjid, Edneer Mutt and Good Shepherd Church. He was received there by the religious heads concerned.