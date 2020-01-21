Chennithala visits suspected Maoists’ parents

Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala on Tuesday visited the parents of Alan Shuhaib and Thaha Fasal who had been arrested under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for alleged connection with Maoists at their houses here.

Speaking to journalists, Mr. Chennithala said that his visit was as part of the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) taking up the issue. “The police have not followed the mandatory procedures in arresting them under the UAPA. If Alan and Thaha were Maoists, the Chief Minister should produce evidence to prove that,” he said.

Humanitarian grounds

He also likened Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and said that the UDF was taking up the case on humanitarian grounds. “The issue would again be raised in the Assembly. We do not want to take political mileage out of the issue,” he said. The visit of Mr. Chennithala comes a day after Indian Union Muslim League leader M.K. Muneer visited the houses of Alan and Thaha on Monday.

“Prima facie it appears no procedures have been followed in charging them under the UAPA. On what basis the Chief Minister was accusing them of Maoist links,” he asked, urging Mr. Vijayan to come out with details.

Alan and Thaha, students of law and journalism respectively of the Kannur University, had been taken into custody by the Kozhikode police on November 1. They were attached to the Meenchanda and Paramal branches respectively under the South area committee of the CPI(M) in the district.

NIA probe

Now the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Kochi has taken over the case.

The Kozhikode Sessions Court and subsequently the Kerala High Court had rejected their bail applications.