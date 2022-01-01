Chennithala visits Puravimala tribal settlement

Alleges that funds meant for development for tribal communities being siphoned off

Former Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala on Saturday alleged that ‘mafias’ were scheming to steal funds intended for the tribal communities.

Mr. Chennithala was addressing a public meeting at Puravimala tribal settlement near Amboori in the district as part of the Gandhi Gramam project. The project was envisaged for the development of the Dalit and tribal settlements when he was the KPCC president.

Funds earmarked for tribal welfare are being siphoned off and efforts to curb this have not been fully successful, he said.

Mr. Chennithala said he will pressurise the government to develop the infrastructure at the Puravimala settlement in a time-bound manner.

He also announced several schemes for the Puravimala settlement under the Gandhi Gramam project. This included housing schemes and marriage and educational assistance. Former panchayat president of Amboori, P. A. Abraham, presided over the event.