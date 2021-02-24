Chennithala to stage satyagraha at Poonthura

Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala will stage a satyagraha at Poonthura on Thursday demanding the resignation of Fisheries Minister J. Mercykutty Amma; a judicial probe into the controversial deep-sea trawler project, and withdrawal of the amendment to the fisheries policy.

“If the Opposition had not intervened, the Left Democratic Front government might have gone ahead with the project. When exposed, the Fisheries Minister is trying to accuse officials,” said Mr. Chennithala at a press meet here on Wednesday. KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran will inaugurate the satyagraha while UDF leaders Shibu Baby John and T.N. Prathapan will take out two protest marches from Thrivananthapuram and Kasaragod respectively.

Both the marches will conclude at Vypeen on March 5 and former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy will inaugurate the valedictory function. “The Centre had investigated EMCC and informed the State that the company was a fake. Signing an MoU for a ₹5,000-crore project with a company that does not even have a proper address is very serious and we demand a judicial probe,” he added.