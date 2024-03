March 13, 2024 09:01 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) has elevated senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala as head of the party’s campaign committee. The All India Congress Committee (AICC) has elevated T.N Pratapan, MP, as the KPCC’s working president.

